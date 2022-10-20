1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 closed near PPIR

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed Thursday morning after a pickup and semi-truck collided on the interstate between Pueblo and Fountain.

State Patrol had few details at the time of this writing, only that the crash occurred on northbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit and a person in the pickup had died. It’s unknown what caused the collision at this time.

CDOT reported just after 9 that the entire northbound side of the interstate was closed. Major backups have been reported. State Patrol says the area could be closed for a few hours.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch. Slower speeds advised. Watch for emergency crews and use caution. https://t.co/NSzsMYzT7O — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 20, 2022

Northbound drivers are being diverted from exit 122 to the frontage road to exit 123, where they can get back on the interstate.

We are working to get more information now; keep checking back for updates.

