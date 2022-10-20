Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched.

Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news release they sent out Wednesday on a poaching investigation they say is rooted in Park County.

11 News covered the investigation from the beginning, when a viewer called our newsroom to report CPW activity in a neighborhood east of downtown, near the intersection of Cucharras and Institute Tuesday.

“We see little spikes here and there in poaching. I think we have seen some of that recently,” explained Tim Kroening, the area wildlife manager for CPW’s southeast region office. “It’s not out of control, but it is something that we have noticed that’s been on the rise lately.”

CPW says most poaching investigations start with the public reporting suspicious activity.

Kroening said, if you see hunters with a suspiciously high numbers of animals in their vehicles, that should be reported. He also says people should report seeing spotlights at night in hunting areas, and finding any hunted animals that have not been removed from the field. He used one poaching case as an example, saying someone called to report seeing a deer in the back of a truck that was stopped on the side of the road. That tip lead CPW officers to a poacher that had illegally hunted 14 animals.

“We encourage people to report these things. Try to take pictures or get a video if something doesn’t feel right because that information can be really valuable,” Kroening said.

If you want to report suspected poaching, you can call CPW’s Game Thief line, 1-877-265-6648 or email game.thief@state.co.us. If your tip leads officers to a poacher, you could qualify for rewards up to $500 or even $1000.

