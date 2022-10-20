Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire prompted evacuations in Boulder County on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for a neighborhood west of Highway 36 and Nelson Road. At about 3:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced the blaze was about 10 acres and crews were “starting to get containment.”

The area is north of Boulder and close to the Town of Altona.

