Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire prompted evacuations in Boulder County on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m. the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for a neighborhood west of Highway 36 and Nelson Road. At about 3:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced the blaze was about 10 acres and crews were “starting to get containment.”

The area is north of Boulder and close to the Town of Altona.

We are responding to a small grass fire north of Boulder, in the Lakeridge Trail area. Currently no structures involved, and no evacuations. pic.twitter.com/YrOLMlc6CR — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) October 20, 2022

