Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday.

The trailer’s owner reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to the owner’s late mother.

A picture of the trailer can be seen at the top of this article. It is blurry, but the owner described it as a regular flatbed with built-up plywood sides.

The owners said they are in the process of moving and the trailer was parked at a friend’s apartment complex off of Interquest Parkway, where someone hitched the trailer to their vehicle and took it.

Some of the items located within the trailer were a carved cedar chest and fine china from Japan, as well as family photo albums.

Police said the items have been entered into the state theft database.

Anyone who has seen the trailer or any of the items described in this article should contact local law enforcement with more information.

