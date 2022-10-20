Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a motorcycle rider and fleeing the scene.

Police say that driver was traveling westbound on Hancock Expressway in a Hyundai SUV when he abruptly made a U-turn at Union Boulevard.

“As a result of the U-turn, a Harley Davidson motorcycle which was traveling eastbound on Hancock Expressway collided with the rear of the Hyundai,” a police lieutenant said.

The driver sped off, leaving behind the motorcyclist, who was seriously hurt. Officers were later able to track him down and took him into custody. He has been identified as Brandon Stevens.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

