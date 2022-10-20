Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three men are accused of having ties to an alleged poaching ring in Park County.

Two Colorado Springs addresses and one Freemont County address were searched in the investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a press release.

One of the suspects, Robert Schlitt, talked only with 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry Wednesday.

“We are lawful hunters,” Schlitt said. “Whatever was talked about to the game warden was somebody else’s opinion.”

11 News talked with Schlitt as he was going into one of the searched Colorado Springs homes Wednesday, which appears to be a home tied to his family. The home is near the intersection of Cucharras and Institute, east of downtown. He said his father is David Schlitt, who is also facing charges in the investigation. David Schlitt owns the home, which was searched Tuesday by Parks and Wildlife officers.

David Schlitt faces charges relating to elk hunting. Robert and Richard Schlitt face similar charges, but also relating to bear hunting. All three men face felonies. Among the charges for them are, “failure to prepare game meat for human consumption,” and “hunting without a proper or valid license.”

Parks officials tell 11 News, all three men were arrested and taken into the El Paso County jail. Their bond amounts were set at one thousand dollars each, according to court records searches. When 11 News searched their last name in the jail inmate search engine Wednesday evening, nothing came up, indicating the suspects may have bonded out.

“We did lawful hunt this year, we did a great job, we were very successful, we’ve been hunting for a long time and we are proud of our animals ... it’s all hearsay right now,” Robert Schlitt added.

This story came to us through our tipline. If you have a news tip, call KKTV at 719-578-0000 or email us at news@kktv.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.