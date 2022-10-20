Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

Ricardo Perales Cordero
Ricardo Perales Cordero(Brighton PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel.

The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Cordero killed a 28-year-old woman at a hotel in the 15100 block of Brighton Road. The area is near Highway 85 and E. Bromley Lane.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call (303) 655-3703. .

The Brighton Police Department included the following resource in a news release:

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. For information to help identify abuse, visit thehotline.org/identify-abuse. For legal assistance and protection order information, visit psghelps.org. To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert 10/18/22
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
Bailey and baby
OH BABY: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe gives birth
A truck and semi collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122.
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 closed near PPIR
Two wrestlers were reportedly attacked by a Grizzly 10/15/22.
2 wrestlers reportedly mauled by a grizzly in Wyoming
One dead
CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck

Latest News

A Walmart was evacuated in Colorado Springs due to a small fire 10/20/22.
Small fire prompts evacuation of a Colorado Springs Walmart
Shoplifting suspect.
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
Bailey and baby
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo introduces Colorado’s newest baby giraffe
Purple Thursday supports survivors of domestic abuse