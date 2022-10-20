Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel.

The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Cordero killed a 28-year-old woman at a hotel in the 15100 block of Brighton Road. The area is near Highway 85 and E. Bromley Lane.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call (303) 655-3703. .

The Brighton Police Department included the following resource in a news release:

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. For information to help identify abuse, visit thehotline.org/identify-abuse. For legal assistance and protection order information, visit psghelps.org. To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

