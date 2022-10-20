Boy hit by car near Doherty High School in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public after a boy was hit by a car near a Colorado Springs high school.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting the crash happened on Thursday at about 1:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Barnes Road. The intersection is near Doherty High School. Police did not provide the exact age of the boy, but identified him as a juvenile.

It isn’t clear who is at fault in the crash as it is still under investigation. Details on how badly the boy was injured were not available.

Depending on the circumstances of the crash, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident involving a police investigation in close proximity to a school.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.