65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

