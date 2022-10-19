CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have released a statement after a woman died after being hit by a Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck. It happened near downtown Colorado Springs over the weekend.

CSPD says that firefighters were responding to reports of a man attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park near downtown Colorado Springs off of South Nevada. When fire personnel arrived, firefighters decided the terrain would require a smaller brush truck, because that fire was on the stump of a tree, and the CSFD Engine was too large to take off the road.

When the brush truck responded, it attempted to enter the park along the southeast corner of the park. Due to an old parking lot being blocked off, the truck attempted to enter through a better cleared path. Because of the frequent use of that area, there is a dirt path and grassy patch.

Authorities say that there were blankets and other items on the ground, which the victim, 76-year-old Margaret Miller, was laying under at the time. When fire officials in the brush truck drove through the area, they inadvertently struck the victim.

CSFD personnel on scene immediately exited the truck to attempt lifesaving efforts, but the woman died as a result of her injuries.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.