Wednesday declared ‘Slow Down and Move Over Awareness Day’ in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Everyday, first responders and tow trucks stop to help motorist stranded on the side of the road.

According to AAA, those are dangerous jobs and hundreds of drivers are killed on the side of the road every year.

Colorado is working to make the roadside safer with Gov. Jared Polis declaring Oct. 19 as “Slow Down and Move Over Awareness Day” and AAA launching it’s “Move Over for Me” campaign bringing awareness to Colorado laws protecting drivers.

A study by AAA shows nearly 30% of Coloradans don’t know the state’s existing Slow Down, Move Over law,

which requires drivers to slow down or move over one lane for emergency or utility vehicles with flashing lights.

New legislation is making it’s way through the capitol that would extend Colorado’s current law to all drivers, not just first responders and utility workers.

It would require drivers to move over for any stationary vehicle with flashing hazard lights.

The bill will go before full legislature next year, but until then AAA is reminding drivers to stay alert while driving, avoid distractions, and move over for emergency vehicles.

If a driver does not move over or slow down and it results in a fatal crash, the driver responsible could face felony charges.

If convicted, they could spend more than a year in prison.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.