Track the life of your 2022 ballot in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can now track the life of your ballot for this year’s midterm election. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says you can receive phone, email, or text notifications about the status of your ballot from when it’s mailed to you, to when its received and accepted for counting. Colorado voters in all 64 counties are able to track their ballots.

“Statewide ballot tracking allows voters to follow their ballot from the time it is sent by their local County Clerk’s office to when it is counted,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this program during the 2022 General Election in Colorado.”

As of July 2022, nearly 2 million Colorado voters were enrolled in BallotTrax, according to the Secretary of State.

Voters can enroll themselves in BallotTrax by going to GoVoteColorado.gov and clicking on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

