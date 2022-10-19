Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday.

Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.

Police did not name the business but say it’s on Woodmen just west of Powers. The suspect was last seen heading west on Woodmen. No further description of the robber has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

