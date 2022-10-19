Road work continuing nightly between Colorado Springs and Fountain; expect closures on I-25 and South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As road work continues just south of the Springs, drivers can expect overnight closures to remain in place for the next few days.

CDOT says northbound I-25 between mile markers 127-136 and westbound South Academy just under the interstate will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Then from 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, all of South Academy will be closed under I-25.

The following detours will be in place during the closures (information from CDOT):

Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.

Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.

Fort Carson personnel should consider using alternate gates.

The closures are due to the ongoing Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Program (MAMSIP) bridge reconstruction project.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.