Road work continuing nightly between Colorado Springs and Fountain; expect closures on I-25 and South Academy

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:24 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As road work continues just south of the Springs, drivers can expect overnight closures to remain in place for the next few days.

CDOT says northbound I-25 between mile markers 127-136 and westbound South Academy just under the interstate will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Then from 7 p.m.-5:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, all of South Academy will be closed under I-25.

The following detours will be in place during the closures (information from CDOT):

  • Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.
  • Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.
  • Northbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue north.
  • Fort Carson personnel should consider using alternate gates.

The closures are due to the ongoing Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Program (MAMSIP) bridge reconstruction project.

