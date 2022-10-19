RECALL: Chicken salad products sold at Colorado Safeway stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Safeway’s parent company, Albertsons, is recalling some chicken salad products sold at Colorado stores. Albertsons says the ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Trays may contain cashews and they’re not listed on the ingredients or allergens lists.

The company says the issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

The ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad comes in a 12 oz clear plastic container with four compartments with sell through dates up to and including Oct. 20.

The Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 Inch Tray is a black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches. The sell through dates are up to and including Oct. 20.

Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts (cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

The company says the products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

