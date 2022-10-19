RECALL: Chicken salad products sold at Colorado Safeway stores

Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 Inch Tray
Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 Inch Tray(Albertsons)
By Lindsey Boetsch
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Safeway’s parent company, Albertsons, is recalling some chicken salad products sold at Colorado stores. Albertsons says the ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Trays may contain cashews and they’re not listed on the ingredients or allergens lists.

The company says the issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

The ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad comes in a 12 oz clear plastic container with four compartments with sell through dates up to and including Oct. 20.

The Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 Inch Tray is a black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches. The sell through dates are up to and including Oct. 20.

Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts (cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

The company says the products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a school bus 10/17/22.
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
Vehicle theft in Wheat Ridge 10/17/22.
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Colorado Springs
Fire crews battling a huge fire at the WW Feed and Supply in La Junta on Oct. 17, 2022.
Long-time La Junta feed store consumed by fire
Drive-by shooting suspects.
Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

Latest News

Official Election Mail
Track the life of your 2022 ballot in Colorado
Fire near Fort Carson off Highway 115 10/18/22.
Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson
10/18/22
WATCH: Man accused of pulling gun on garbage service employee in Colorado Springs
10/18/22
WATCH: Colorado Springs considers hiring park rangers