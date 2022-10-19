Pueblo County announces 1st hospitalizations of the flu season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo health officials say the county has had its first hospitalized flu cases of the season.

“These two hospitalized flu cases tell us flu is in our community,” said Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE).

Hospitalizations are a leading indicator because the Pueblo health department only collects data on hospitalized flu cases. This season’s data collection began Oct. 2.

The health department says both patients are adults.

Below are the number flu hospitalizations in Pueblo County for the last decade. PDPHE says the data from the last two flu seasons, particularly the 2020-2021 season, was because of all the preventative measures in place at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2013-14: 72

2014-15: 143

2015-16: 69

2016-17: 169

2017-18: 264

2018-19: 156

2019-20: 180

2020-21: 0

2021-22: 16

Health officials say the same recommendations for COVID prevention work for the flu too: get your vaccine, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, disinfect surfaces, stay away from others when feeling ill, and mask up.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.