OH BABY: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe gives birth

Bailey and baby
Bailey and baby(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Lauren Watson and Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (11 a.m.): On Wednesday, A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Bailey gave birth to a baby giraffe. It happened at around 10:50 in the morning.

We don’t yet know the gender of the baby and the zoo hasn’t announced a name yet.

To see a live look at Bailey and the baby in their enclosure, click here.

This article will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.

_____________________________

PREVIOUS (10 a.m.): The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning.

The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.

As of the writing of this article, Bailey the giraffe is still in labor. Updates can be found on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Facebook page, and a live birth cam is available on their website.

