Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives birth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Bailey gave birth to a baby giraffe. It happened at around 10:50 in the morning.

We don’t yet know the gender of the baby and the zoo hasn’t announced a name yet.

To see a live look at Bailey and the baby in their enclosure, click here.

This article will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.