Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives birth

(KKTV)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo named Bailey gave birth to a baby giraffe. It happened at around 10:50 in the morning.

We don’t yet know the gender of the baby and the zoo hasn’t announced a name yet.

To see a live look at Bailey and the baby in their enclosure, click here.

This article will be updated with the latest information when it becomes available.

