Former Manitou Springs teacher accused of sexual assault released on bond after mistrial
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former teacher accused of sexual assault has been released on bond after a hung jury caused a mistrial on Wednesday.
This information comes from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Barton was facing six counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He turned himself into police in January of this year.
According to Police, Barton was a former teacher and soccer coach a a school in Manitou Springs and he stopped working at the school in 2011. The crimes allegedly happened in 2009 to 2010.
Barton posted a $80,000 bond the day after his arrest. We have reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment, and they declined.
