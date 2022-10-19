Fire burning near Highway 115 and Fort Carson 80% contained at last update

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews continue to make progress on a grass fire burning near a busy Colorado highway.

The “Salt Canyon Fire,” as the blaze is known, broke out along Highway 115 around 2 p.m. Tuesday before jumping the road and spreading onto Fort Carson property. The fire is burning in one of the post’s training grounds, far from any homes or other structures. There have been no evacuation orders or buildings threatened.

The fire is smaller than initially estimated; Fort Carson officials originally told 11 News 30 acres had burned but have since downgraded the size to 5 acres. At last report Wednesday morning, it was 80 percent contained and has not grown.

Several agencies joined in the firefight Tuesday, and 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux saw a helicopter making water drops:

Flames are continuing to flare up near Fort Carson off highway 115. There are numerous agencies working to put out the fire. As of now traffic is still moving through the area. @tpagejournalist and I are near the scene: @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/tlj54jgVZA — Natalie Devereaux (@ndevereauxTV) October 19, 2022

One lane of Highway 115 was closed Tuesday when the fire first started, but as of Wednesday morning is fully reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

