Fire burning near Highway 115 and Fort Carson 65% contained at last update

Fire off Highway 115 near Fort Carson 10/18/22
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews continue to make progress on a grass fire burning near a busy Colorado highway.

The “Salt Canyon Fire,” as the blaze is known, broke out along Highway 115 around 2 p.m. Tuesday before jumping the road and spreading onto Fort Carson property. The fire is burning in one of the post’s training grounds, far from any homes or other structures. There have been no evacuation orders or buildings threatened.

The fire is smaller than initially estimated; Fort Carson officials originally told 11 News 30 acres had burned but have since downgraded the size to 5 acres. At last report, it was 65 percent contained.

Several agencies joined in the firefight Tuesday, and 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux saw a helicopter making water drops:

One lane of Highway 115 was closed Tuesday when the fire first started, but as of Wednesday morning is fully reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

