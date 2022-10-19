Colorado Springs zoo announces giraffe is in labor

Bailey, an 8-year-old giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, went into labor with her first calf...
A past image of Bailey(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning.

The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.

As of the writing of this article, Bailey the giraffe is still in labor. Updates can be found on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Facebook page, and a live birth cam is available on their website.

