Southern Colorado teen says he’s lucky to be alive after stray bullet struck him near Texas college

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old from Peyton, Colorado says he feels lucky to be alive after a stray bullet hit him near his Texas college.

Jabin Wade was heading home in a car with his friends near his school, Prairie View A&M University, when gunshots rang out around them. The school is almost an hour northwest of Houston.

“We heard bang bang bang bang bang, and then we put our heads down and I felt something hit me in the back of my head,” Wade said. “My friends were like, ‘did you get hit?’ I moved my hand and I had blood all over me.” Wade says the bullet hit him in the back of the neck, close to his spine.

He says he was taken via helicopter to a Houston hospital. Doctors showed him the medical image at the top of this article, showing the bullet inside the red outline.

“The bullet is still in there, it’s actually really close to the artery, so they don’t want to remove it,” Wade says. For now, Wade believes he will live with the bullet inside him indefinitely.

Prairie View Police tell 11 News Reporter Melissa Henry, Wade had nothing to do with the shooting. Chief Wilton White says Wade was an innocent bystander, caught in crossfire. White says they’re investigating road rage as a possible motive, saying there are reports from witnesses of shots having been fired between two other cars on the road. Police do not believe that includes the car Wade was in. Police say they have persons of interest, but no suspects.

The night of the shooting, Wade’s parents got a call in the middle of the night that their son was hurt.

“No parent ever wants to get that phone call,” said his mom Rita Wade. “It’s just stressful, it’s a lot.” She and Wade’s dad got on the first flight they could out of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Rita Wade says, “in the back of my head all I could replay is the fact that he was lucky. A few seconds later, it could’ve been a different outcome.”

Jabin Wade graduated from Falcon High School in Peyton, where his parents still live. He now says he has a 3.9 GPA and is on the Dean’s list at Prairie View A&M. He also interns with NASA learning about aerospace and software design. He does not plan to take time off from school because of the shooting injury. He plans to go home with his parents to Colorado and finish the fall semester online and return to in-person classes in the spring.

“I don’t want to take a break ... I have the ball rolling a little bit too fast to really stop right now and take a break, so I feel like I really need to keep working toward my career,” He said.

Wade says he has a fracture from the shooting on his C1 vertebrae. His doctors tell him he’ll need to wear a brace for several months, but he should make a full recovery with no permanent damage, other than the bullet being left inside him.

Wade’s parents are staying in a Houston hotel indefinitely until their son get’s cleared by doctors to fly home. A family member set up a GoFundMe to help with that, and possibly medical bills.

