Roundabout planned for Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at El Paso and Douglas County line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A temporary traffic signal is set up along Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs at Palmer Divide Avenue, with plans to replace it with a roundabout.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reporting the temporary traffic signal was put in place to alleviate traffic along Highway 83 during the construction of the I-25 “Gap” project. Officials with CDOT believe that a roundabout is better suited for the area at the El Paso and Douglas County line. As of Tuesday, the project was in the design phase.

CDOT is holding an open house on the project Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the commons area at Monument Academy Middle School, 4303 Pinehurst Cir. The Project Manager is planning to have an open discussion with attendees from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees will have time to review materials and provide written comments from 6 to 7 p.m. The open house will have stations showing a detailed design of the roundabout intersection, information about traffic data in the area and performance of the roundabout, along with videos about driving roundabouts.

