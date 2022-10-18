New playground at Springs’ Acacia Park promises fun for all ages, abilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a moment three years in the making.

City leaders officially opened the new and improved playground at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

“My favorite sound downtown is the sound of kids’ laughter,” said Downtown Partnership President and CEO Susan Edmondson at Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. “And that really does come from a memory several years ago. I was out on a patio having lunch here at what’s now Skirted Heifer, the Uncle Wilbur Fountain was going, and just the squeals and the joy that you could hear was really, really palatable.”

A few years back, local officials started envisioning a better playground for downtown Springs kids. They found support among citizens, who approved funding for the playground in 2019, allowing the concept to become a reality.

“We wanted to take the old playground out,” said Jacob Butterfield, the project’s construction manager. “It was unsafe, not great for the downtown environment. So we definitely wanted to give [kids] more. We wanted to make an inclusive playground ... and we definitely wanted to give something different, something artful.”

The new playground features equipment not typically found at child playscapes: a Ninja Warrior-type climbing structure, a tot lot with colorful rubberized features and a spinner, along with the usual suspects like slides.

“I am excited, because as you can see behind me, there are children playing on a very unique structure that allows children of all different ages to play together,” said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Britt Haley. “It’s inclusive, so that means anyone with different abilities -- if you use a wheelchair, you can wheel straight up, get on the structure, play. There’s another platform for wheelchair transfer on the other side. It just allows everyone to have a fun time.”

Judging from the number of youngsters running around, Colorado Springs kids seem to agree!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.