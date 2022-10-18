Interim Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in weeks before election

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the retirement of Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, Pueblo County has a new interim sheriff.

On Tuesday, Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn into office. You can watch part of the ceremony along with comments by Pueblo County commissioners at the bottom of this article. You can watch Taylor’s 10-42 final call at the top of this article.

Lucero is currently running for sheriff. According to his campaign website, Lucero is a 22-year law enforcement officer having served 18 years with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucero is running against Joey Musso.

