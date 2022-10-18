Gas prices dropping again, but it’s not all good news, say experts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are sliding downward again, but experts say it’s not for the best reason.

According to AAA, it’s fears of a global recession that are causing crude oil prices to plummet, and thus, dropping prices at the pump. Drivers have also cut back on buying gas, further decreasing costs.

But the big silver lining to all of this: If you are buying gas, you’ll enjoy paying less than a few months ago! Currently, the national average is $3.80 -- well under the eye-watering $5 U.S. average in June -- and $3.68 in Colorado. Per AAA, the average in El Paso County is even lower, $3.56, while Pueblo County’s average is higher than the state average but still under the national average at $3.76.

AAA notes that even with the improved gas prices, drivers are still paying more at the pump than this time a year ago.

