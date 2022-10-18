Gas prices dropping again, but it’s not all good news, say experts

As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices. They estimate gas could hit over $4 a gallon.(KKTV shot by Miranda Paige)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are sliding downward again, but experts say it’s not for the best reason.

According to AAA, it’s fears of a global recession that are causing crude oil prices to plummet, and thus, dropping prices at the pump. Drivers have also cut back on buying gas, further decreasing costs.

But the big silver lining to all of this: If you are buying gas, you’ll enjoy paying less than a few months ago! Currently, the national average is $3.80 -- well under the eye-watering $5 U.S. average in June -- and $3.68 in Colorado. Per AAA, the average in El Paso County is even lower, $3.56, while Pueblo County’s average is higher than the state average but still under the national average at $3.76.

Check gas prices in your county by clicking here.

Find the cheapest gas stations in your area by clicking here.

AAA notes that even with the improved gas prices, drivers are still paying more at the pump than this time a year ago.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

