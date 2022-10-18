CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A lawsuit filed on Friday named three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, who are sued for allegedly using excessive force during an encounter with a 17-year-old teen back in October of 2020.

The suit mentions several accusations, including the teen being pepper sprayed in the back of a police car, then having the doors and windows closed, leaving her inside. It also mentions being body-slammed into the ground.

Colorado Springs Police said they will not comment on the lawsuit because it is pending ligation. Meanwhile, the attorney who filed the 13 page lawsuit says putting the teen in the back of a police car and pepper spraying her, is like putting her in a gas chamber.

According to the lawsuit, a call came in to police that the teen was yelling in the parking lot of a local apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. on October 17, 2020. When police arrived, they made contact with the teen and several others near her, including the teen’s brother, who told police the teen had been drinking and was also struggling emotionally because she was a victim of a crime years prior.

“The police were telling her calm down calm down. She wouldn’t calm down, so they handcuffed her and they decided the way to calm her down is to cuff her, pat her down, take her to the police car and throw her in the back,” said David Lane, the teen’s civil rights attorney in Denver.

Police did pepper spray the teen and it can be seen on body cam video that 11News obtained from Lane.

According to the court papers, two responding officers knew that using pepper spray was unreasonable, but did not intervene.

The teen was charged with obstruction, but the charges were later dismissed according to Lane.

The lawsuit says it is suing for damages, but does not specify how much.

KKTV will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

