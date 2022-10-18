CSPD Officers named in excessive force lawsuit

Teen pepper sprayed in patrol car
CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A lawsuit filed on Friday named three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, who are sued for allegedly using excessive force during an encounter with a 17-year-old teen back in October of 2020.

The suit mentions several accusations, including the teen being pepper sprayed in the back of a police car, then having the doors and windows closed, leaving her inside. It also mentions being body-slammed into the ground.

Colorado Springs Police said they will not comment on the lawsuit because it is pending ligation. Meanwhile, the attorney who filed the 13 page lawsuit says putting the teen in the back of a police car and pepper spraying her, is like putting her in a gas chamber.

According to the lawsuit, a call came in to police that the teen was yelling in the parking lot of a local apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. on October 17, 2020. When police arrived, they made contact with the teen and several others near her, including the teen’s brother, who told police the teen had been drinking and was also struggling emotionally because she was a victim of a crime years prior.

“The police were telling her calm down calm down. She wouldn’t calm down, so they handcuffed her and they decided the way to calm her down is to cuff her, pat her down, take her to the police car and throw her in the back,” said David Lane, the teen’s civil rights attorney in Denver.

Police did pepper spray the teen and it can be seen on body cam video that 11News obtained from Lane.

According to the court papers, two responding officers knew that using pepper spray was unreasonable, but did not intervene.

The teen was charged with obstruction, but the charges were later dismissed according to Lane.

The lawsuit says it is suing for damages, but does not specify how much.

KKTV will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Colorado Springs
Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
Protesters at El Paso County jail say they’re calling for improved mental health treatment for those in custody
El Paso County Jail inmate found dead
Vehicle theft in Wheat Ridge 10/17/22.
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen

Latest News

CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
WATCH- CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
10/17/22
WATCH: Man suspected of firing shots near a Colorado Springs school
Crash involving a school bus 10/17/22.
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
Golden Corral logo.
Colorado Springs Golden Corral back open after pandemic devastated the buffet business