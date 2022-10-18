Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 near Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation was warning of fire department activity along Highway 115 in El Paso County on Tuesday.

At about 2:30 p.m. the public was advised of the activity taking place between Penrose and Colorado Springs in a social media post by CDOT.

A Fort Carson spokesperson confirmed there was a grass fire in the area that may have started off the post and spread on post.

“Dubbed the Salt Canyon Fire, approximately 30 acres have been impacted, but no buildings or personnel are threatened at this time,” part of a news release from Fort Carson issued just before 3:30 p.m. reads.

The fire was first reported at about 2 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

