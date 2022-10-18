Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.

Early into the investigation, CSP believes the semi came into a curve too fast and rolled, sliding into the school bus. The semi was hauling gravel. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

Investigators believe speed was a factor.

