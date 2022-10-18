Bestselling author donates $20K to Pueblo library district

Pueblo City-County Library District is resuming in-person services in late January 2021.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) says it’s over the moon after a bestselling author donated thousands of dollars to the community.

“When we were contacted by her agent we were initially in disbelief,” Director of Community Relations Nick Potter said of when Kristin Hannah’s office first called the library district.

Hannah’s fiction -- which includes such titles as “The Four Winds,” “Firefly Lane,” and “The Nightingale” -- has been a fixture on bestsellers list, bookstore shelves and Goodreads for several years. Potter said she has donated $20,000 to PCCLD to help more Puebloans have access to her books.

“In a statement from her agent, the donation is to ensure that members of the public have a greater opportunity to get a free copy of her books. More than 1,000 books have been purchased, thanks to her donation,” PCCLD said.

“Kristin Hannah’s generosity is incredibly generous,” said Potter.

The library district is hosting a watch party on Nov. 5, where readers can come out and view Hannah’s author talk and have a chance to receive a free copy of one of her books. PCCLD provided the following information:

“To receive a free copy of one of her books, the public can attend a special watch party of Hannah’s online public author talk at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave. and at the Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Both events are free and open to the public. Books are available on a first-come, first-served basis and attendees are asked to register beforehand at www.pueblolibrary.org/HannahBooks. Refreshments will be provided. The online author talk will stream on the Pueblo library’s main Facebook and YouTube pages.”

Hannah will also be the featured guest for Pueblo’s annual Booklovers Ball, though due to ongoing construction at Rawlings Library, it will be streamed online at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. More details can be found here.

