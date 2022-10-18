AMBER Alert issued in Colorado for baby girl

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

The message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Photos of the suspect and child are at the top of this article.

Call 911 if seen.

