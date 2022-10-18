AMBER Alert issued in Colorado for baby girl

AMBER Alert 10/18/22 in Colorado.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl.

The message issued states A’myah Gordon may be with Alexis Mears and could be travelling in a white SUV. They were last seen in the 14900 block of E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Photos of the suspect and child are at the top of this article.

Call 911 if seen.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

AMBER ALERT IN COLORADO: Issued Tuesday (10/18) just after 4 p.m. Updates here: https://tinyurl.com/t49jrcca

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving a school bus 10/17/22.
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
Vehicle theft in Wheat Ridge 10/17/22.
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Colorado Springs
Fire crews battling a huge fire at the WW Feed and Supply in La Junta on Oct. 17, 2022.
Long-time La Junta feed store consumed by fire
Drive-by shooting suspects.
Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

Latest News

Fire near Fort Carson off Highway 115 10/18/22.
Crews respond to a fire near Highway 115 and Fort Carson
Two wrestlers were reportedly attacked by a Grizzly 10/15/22.
2 wrestlers reportedly mauled by a grizzly in Wyoming
Amber Alert 10/18/22
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday; photos included
David Lucero sworn in as interim Pueblo County Sheriff.
Interim Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in weeks before election