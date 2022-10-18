24th Annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event ready to help veterans in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition is hosting their Annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans charity event.

For the 24th year, local organizations and non profits throughout the community are lending a hand to help an estimated 150-185 veterans get back on their feet through a variety of services.

This includes VA medical assistance with vaccinations and dental and vision checks.

Clothing will also be provided as well as other personal care items, veterinary care, bicycle repairs and hot meals throughout the day.

All services are donated by various organizations and local non-profits such as The Veterans Administration, The American Legion, Rocky Mountain Human Services, Red Cross, and more to keep the event free for those in need.

James Griffith, Stand Down coordinator for the El Paso County Homeless Veteran Collation, said this event wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the community.

“The number of community organizations wanting to be part of the stand down has grown from about 25 up to about 78 for this stand down,” said Griffith, adding that this event is just one way of showing the strong support for the military community. “It’s just a great way of seeing the community pull together to show to these veterans that are having a difficult time that they’re not forgotten and they’re still part of the military community.”

The event started at 9 AM and ended at 3 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.