2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks of Tuesday to Thursday for prospecting college, transfer students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up students! The 2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks off Tuesday.

11 News spoke with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, who saw more than 5,200 students apply during the free application period last year. UCCS admissions reports 70% of freshman students come from in-state.

“Our timing changes about when students apply. It’s really great to see. I think it’s something that we can say absolutely works and works for the benefit of students and families,” said Director of Admissions at UCCS Chris Beiswanger.

All residents of Colorado who are applying for undergraduate programs at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission applications for free on Oct. 18 - Oct. 20, 2022. Undergraduate programs include undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor degrees. This means all of the following applicants are eligible:

First-time freshmen

Transfer students

Returning students

Applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree

Applicants for graduate-level programs are not eligible.

“If you think about 4 or 5 schools you’re going to apply to, that adds up really fast. As a family, saving anywhere from $200-300, in some cases more, that’s money. That’s real money and they can use that for other things,” said Beiswanger.

