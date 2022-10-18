2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks of Tuesday to Thursday for prospecting college, transfer students

UCCS
UCCS(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up students! The 2022 Colorado Free Application Day kicks off Tuesday.

11 News spoke with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, who saw more than 5,200 students apply during the free application period last year. UCCS admissions reports 70% of freshman students come from in-state.

“Our timing changes about when students apply. It’s really great to see. I think it’s something that we can say absolutely works and works for the benefit of students and families,” said Director of Admissions at UCCS Chris Beiswanger.

All residents of Colorado who are applying for undergraduate programs at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission applications for free on Oct. 18 - Oct. 20, 2022. Undergraduate programs include undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor degrees. This means all of the following applicants are eligible:

  • First-time freshmen
  • Transfer students
  • Returning students
  • Applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree

Applicants for graduate-level programs are not eligible.

“If you think about 4 or 5 schools you’re going to apply to, that adds up really fast. As a family, saving anywhere from $200-300, in some cases more, that’s money. That’s real money and they can use that for other things,” said Beiswanger.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle theft in Wheat Ridge 10/17/22.
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Colorado Springs
Crash involving a school bus 10/17/22.
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
Fire crews battling a huge fire at the WW Feed and Supply in La Junta on Oct. 17, 2022.
Long-time La Junta feed store consumed by fire
Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game

Latest News

10.17.22
Nice week ahead
CSPD Officers named in excessive force lawsuit
CSPD Officers named in excessive force lawsuit
CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
WATCH- CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
10/17/22
WATCH: Man suspected of firing shots near a Colorado Springs school