2 wrestlers reportedly mauled by a grizzly in Wyoming

PARK COUNTY, Wyo. (KKTV) - WARNING: The video at the top of this article contains graphic images.

Two college wrestlers were reportedly attacked by a grizzly on Saturday south of Cody, Wyoming.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reporting one of the victims was taken by helicopter to a hospital and the other young man was taken by ambulance.

“The men encountered the bear at close range in heavy cover while recreating and antler hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest Saturday afternoon,” part of a news release from Wyoming Game and Fish reads. “The individuals were able to call 911 from near the scene and Park County Search and Rescue was immediately activated. Upon notification, Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel responded to the scene as well. With the assistance of a hunter in the area, a local resident and other members of their party, the two men were able to reach the trailhead where they met search and rescue and were transported from the area.”

The Northwest College Foundation identified the two injured as Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry, both wrestlers at the college.

“Fellow wrestlers August Harrison and Orrin Jackson were shed hunting along with their two teammates but had separated,” a fundraising page by the Northwest College Foundation reads. “After the attack, they rushed to help Cummings and Lowry to a vehicle and to find assistance. Both men were transported to Billings, Montana and have undergone surgeries. Both are expected to make a full recovery.”

Click here to donate.

Early into the investigation, Wyoming Game and Fish believes this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.

“This is a sad and unfortunate situation, we wish both victims a full and speedy recovery,” Cody Region Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said, according to a news release.

