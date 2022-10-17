Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

Drive-by shooting suspects.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests.

The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and E. Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.

A search warrant was recently executed at the home where the suspects were at, several guns were recovered.

“Officers have taken several recent reports involving these three individuals,” police added in a news release.

Trujillo-Martinez and Archuleta are charged with eight counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. Aguilar is charged with eight counts of complicity to criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. Investigators believe Aguilar was the driver int he shootings.

Police say more charges could be coming for the suspects.

