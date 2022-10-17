Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail
Pueblo task force recovers three stolen vehicles in day-long operation
Police recover 4 stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
El Paso County Jail inmate found dead
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West

Latest News

Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft...
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22
Military nonprofits educate and honor in Colorado Springs
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
Under investigation
One person dead after being hit by brush truck downtown