Police: Man arrested in Briargate after shooting gun near soccer game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders stopped a man allegedly seen shooting his gun near a soccer game Sunday afternoon.

Police say when they pulled up to the scene at Springcrest Road and Voyager Parkway, they found several citizens holding the suspect down.

Officers had been called out to the area just after 4 p.m. on reports of multiple gunshots.

“Reports involved a man shooting a gun and a woman hiding. The location of occurrence was across the street from a middle school where an adult men’s league soccer game was occurring,” police said.

Officers were told that after the suspect emptied out all the rounds in his gun, witnesses grabbed him and kept him pinned down until law enforcement showed up. No one at the scene was injured. The suspect was taken into custody and checked out at an area hospital. Police say he was intoxicated and suffering from some sort of mental health episode. He has since been booked into the El Paso County jail, where he remains as of Monday morning.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources, help is just a phone call or text away. Call the Colorado Crisis and Support Line at 1-844-493-TALK or text “TALK” to 38255.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.