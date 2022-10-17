Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.(Central Alexander Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A truck plowed through the side wall of a Walmart in North Carolina on Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the Central Alexander Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after a Ford F-150 crashed into a cement wall.

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside the Walmart, while the back half remained outside of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care.

Crews worked to remove the pickup from the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
Protesters at El Paso County jail say they’re calling for improved mental health treatment for those in custody
El Paso County Jail inmate found dead
Police lights
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife
Police on scene after body found
Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs