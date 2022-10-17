Long-time La Junta feed store consumed by fire

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular business in La Junta was devastated by a fire Monday morning.

While 11 News has not confirmed with officials, witnesses tell 11 News the WW Feed and Supply building is gone.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. at the feed store, which is located off 1st Street (Highway 50) and Belleview Avenue.

State Patrol shut down Highway 50 through La Junta while firefighters responded to the blaze. Drivers needing to travel through the town were being diverted at 3rd Street. The highway remains completely closed as of 9:45 a.m.

Hwy 50 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time in La Junta for a building fire. Chief Davidson with LJFD will make a statement at 11am in the Safeway parking lot. #fire #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Z7n9H4eb66 — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) October 17, 2022

Viewers tell 11 News WW Feed and Supply is a local business and one of the oldest in La Junta. They say they’re heartbroken to see it in flames.

11 News is still working to get more information on the fire. Keep checking back for updates.

