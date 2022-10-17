Long-time La Junta feed store consumed by fire

Fire crews battling a huge fire at the WW Feed and Supply in La Junta on Oct. 17, 2022.
Fire crews battling a huge fire at the WW Feed and Supply in La Junta on Oct. 17, 2022.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular business in La Junta was devastated by a fire Monday morning.

While 11 News has not confirmed with officials, witnesses tell 11 News the WW Feed and Supply building is gone.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. at the feed store, which is located off 1st Street (Highway 50) and Belleview Avenue.

State Patrol shut down Highway 50 through La Junta while firefighters responded to the blaze. Drivers needing to travel through the town were being diverted at 3rd Street. The highway remains completely closed as of 9:45 a.m.

Viewers tell 11 News WW Feed and Supply is a local business and one of the oldest in La Junta. They say they’re heartbroken to see it in flames.

11 News is still working to get more information on the fire. Keep checking back for updates.

