Highway 50 closed through La Junta due to fire at feed store

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 50 is closed in both directions through La Junta due to a fire at a feed store.

State Patrol tells 11 News the railroad tracks are also closed at this time.

State Patrol tweeted about the incident just after 7 a.m. Two viewers tell 11 News the fire is at WW Feeds and Supply, located off 1st Street (Highway 50) and Belleview Avenue.

The viewers tell 11 News this is one of the only feed stores in La Junta.

At the time of this writing, there is no further information on the fire.

