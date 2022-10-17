Colorado Secretary of State appoints supervisor for General Election in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A news release from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office states, “multiple mistakes by the Democratic Clerk and Recorder and his Office during the Primary” resulted in voter confusion.

The release adds that Secretary of State Jena Griswold has appointed a supervisor to oversee the General Election in Pueblo County. Teak Simonton, a professional election administrator, will monitor decisions made and actions taken in Pueblo County related to the administration starting Monday.

“The errors made during the Primary included sending ballots with the incorrect State House race to voters in Pueblo County’s Precinct 209,” part of the news release adds. “The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office also omitted the County Commissioner District 3 race from a substantial number of ballots mailed to voters in Pueblo during the Primary.”

The release also states the Pueblo County Clerk, Bo Ortiz, alerted Griswold’s office on Friday that there was a misprint on the General Election ballots in Pueblo County.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz tells KKTV 11 News his office will follow the order.

Click here to read the full release. Read the Election Order below:

