‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed after an incident that Wheat Ridge Police described as “chaotic” Monday morning.

Police are reporting someone stole a pickup and trailer from a neighborhood northeast of Lutheran Medical Center. Police add the owner of the truck tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the vehicle, a video of the crime can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the location of the black Escalade in the video to contact investigators at 303-235-2945.

The owner of the truck wasn’t injured as the suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle with a trailer. Police then detail what they believe happened next with the suspect in a social media post.

“He caused several collisions and struck a landscaping [vehicle], then a white SUV as he was fleeing,” police wrote on Facebook about the incident. “When the driver of the white SUV exited, he ran her over. Again— she managed to escape without life-threatening injuries. She jumped in the trailer, and after driving a short distance the suspect then abandoned the truck and got into the passenger seat of a white Escalade; there was someone in the driver’s seat and the pair fled.”

As of 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the search for the suspect was still underway.

“We are so grateful no one was killed as a result of this chaotic crime spree,” police added in their post. “Now let’s find those responsible.”

