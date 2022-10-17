Ballots mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm Election

(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:03 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up voters! Ballots are being mailed out Monday for Colorado’s midterm Election.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, who is mailing out 453,000 ballots Monday. Voters can expect their ballots in their mailbox by the end of the week. If you don’t receive yours by Friday, October 21st, contact the clerk and recorders office by October 31st to get a new ballot.

“From institutional knowledge here, this ballot is the longest we’ve had in history. It’s 22 inches long, so we like to call it our ‘Mother of All Ballots.’ It’s a MOAB, so it’s very big. It’s got a lot of important issues,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

There are many local, state and federal races including El Paso County Sheriff, Colorado Governor, Senate and many more. Election headquarters is expecting up to 60% voter turnout, while a presidential election typically brings in turnout in the 80s.

“Now is the time, if you haven’t already, to be looking at the blue book that was sent to you several weeks ago from the general assembly, and then from our office the local tabor issues, which was the newspaper like supplement that you received so be studying that, getting well versed on the candidates and the issues,” said Broerman.

El Paso County recently completed their Logic and Accuracy test on ballot counting equipment, which means the system was tested to make sure your votes are accurately recorded.

“We are very busy. A lot of preparation, a lot of planning. Elections take a lot of planning so as soon as you get done with one election, you take a deep breath, and then you dive into the next one,” said Broerman.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m.

