Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a parking lot downtown. Police say firefighters were responding to a brush fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. That’s when they say the truck hit a woman.
Police are on scene as well as the major accident unit and the major crash team.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.
