Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a parking lot downtown. Police say firefighters were responding to a brush fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. That’s when they say the truck hit a woman.

Police are on scene as well as the major accident unit and the major crash team.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

