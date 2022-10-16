Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.

The teen’s condition has not been updated as of Sunday morning, but police tell 11 News there are no reports of their injuries being life-threatening.

The teen was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

“CSPD reminds pedestrians to utilize designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals,” police said.

The teen’s age has not been provided other than being younger than 18.

