Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Still from video
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
Crash involving two semis in Colorado 10/14/22.
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
FBI activity in Pueblo West 10/13/22.
FBI activity in Pueblo West
Smoke east of Colorado Springs 10/14/22.
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police have asked the public for help identifying the two suspects pictured...
Colorado Springs police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their first amendment...
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
WMC
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
File photo of El Paso County Detention Center.
Protesters gather at El Paso County jail