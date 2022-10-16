Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

A team from El Paso County Search and Rescue makes its way to a stranded climber in Cheyenne...
A team from El Paso County Search and Rescue makes its way to a stranded climber in Cheyenne Canon on Oct. 15, 2022.(El Paso County Search and Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.

The climber was unhurt but couldn’t get himself down. He had reportedly been trying scramble up a rock face without any gear.

The rescue operation took nearly four hours, with 22 people from CSFD and El Paso County Search and Rescue assisting. The man was eventually brought down with a harness and pulley system.

Officials say this should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone considering climbing without making a plan or taking the proper safety equipment.

