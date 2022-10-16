Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of #highanglerescue at Cheyenne Canyon, near Columbine Lower Trail. E13, E5, Rescue 17, BC1 assigned to incident. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 15, 2022

The climber was unhurt but couldn’t get himself down. He had reportedly been trying scramble up a rock face without any gear.

The rescue operation took nearly four hours, with 22 people from CSFD and El Paso County Search and Rescue assisting. The man was eventually brought down with a harness and pulley system.

Climber has been successfully lowered and rescuer has also made it to the ground. Crews will be breaking down systems and will remain onscene while other rescuers come off the mountain via the trail. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 16, 2022

Officials say this should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone considering climbing without making a plan or taking the proper safety equipment.

