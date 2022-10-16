Military nonprofits educate and honor in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation were in Colorado Springs on Sunday to educate the community and honor veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit largely known for laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and other military graves every year.

The organization’s visit to Colorado Springs was their last stop in the state on a mobile education tour. A truck pulling a trailer full of information about their mission was parked in a lot on West Moreno Avenue all day Sunday for the community to go inside and learn more.

One thing the organization did as part of this tour was honor veterans who may not have received a “proper welcome home,” according to Wreaths Across America’s Director of Military and Veteran Outreach Joe Reagan.

Honors offered to Vietnam veterans at the event included a proclamation and pin from the organization, as well as an opportunity to sign the trailer’s wall.

Members of the Honor Bell Foundation, a group of veterans who transport a half-ton honor bell and ring it at veteran funerals, were also present at the event.

Based in Fort Logan, members said they are looking to create a second bell to keep in the Pikes Peak region starting next year.

For more information on both of these organizations or to offer support, their websites can be found here: Wreaths Across America and Honor Bell Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.