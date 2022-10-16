El Paso County Jail inmate found dead

The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. Life-saving measures were performed on her in her cell but were unsuccessful. Hudson was originally booked into the jail on October 13th.
El Paso County Detention Center.
El Paso County Detention Center.(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate was found dead while in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell around 10:22pm. The inmate has been identified as 58-year-old Felicia Hudson. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff performed life saving measures on Hudson before the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Despite those life saving measures, Hudson passed away. Hudson was the only person in the cell.

Hudson was booked into the El Paso County Jail on October 13th, 2022. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

This is an active investigation and all updates and information on this incident will come only from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.

